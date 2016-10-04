AP FACT CHECK: Kaine on fighting IS
WASHINGTON — A claim from the
KAINE on fighting the Islamic State: "Donald Trump doesn't have a plan."
THE FACTS: Hillary Clinton also doesn't have a plan that is materially different than what President Barack Obama is already doing.
She's described a three-part strategy that involves crushing IS "on its home turf" in the Middle East, disrupting its infrastructure on the ground and online, and protecting America and its allies. All are current elements of the Obama administration's strategy, so it's not clear what would change or if she would accelerate any portions of it.
It's also the case that Trump has not laid out a clear plan.
EDITOR'S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures
