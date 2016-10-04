AP FACT CHECK: Kaine, Pence on campaign insults
WASHINGTON —
KAINE: "Donald Trump during his campaign has called Mexicans rapists and criminals. He's called women slobs, pigs, dogs, disgusting. I don't like saying that in front of my wife and my mother. He attacked an Indiana-born federal judge and said he was unqualified to hear a federal lawsuit because his parents were Mexican. He went after John McCain, a POW, and said he wasn't hero because he'd been captured. He said African-Americans are living in hell. And he perpetrated this outrageous and bigoted lie that President Obama is not a U.S. citizen. ... I cannot believe that Gov. Pence will defend the insult-driven campaign that Donald Trump has run."
THE FACTS: While it's true that Trump has spewed scores of one-liners considered offensive to women, minorities, Muslims, immigrants and the disabled, Hillary Clinton isn't entirely blameless in the battle of insults. Clinton faced heavy criticism for asserting last month that half of Trump's supporters belong in a "basket of deplorables" because they are racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic.
Contributed by Associated Press writer Deb Riechmann
EDITOR'S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures