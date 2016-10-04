AP FACT CHECK: Kaine, Pence on campaign insults

KAINE: "Donald Trump during his campaign has called Mexicans rapists and criminals. He's called women slobs, pigs, dogs, disgusting. I don't like saying that in front of my wife and my mother. He attacked an Indiana-born federal judge and said he was unqualified to hear a federal lawsuit because his parents were Mexican. He went after John McCain, a POW, and said he wasn't hero because he'd been captured. He said African-Americans are living in hell. And he perpetrated this outrageous and bigoted lie that President Obama is not a U.S. citizen. ... I cannot believe that Gov. Pence will defend the insult-driven campaign that Donald Trump has run."