AP FACT CHECK: Pence on Clinton and Trump Foundations

WASHINGTON — A claim from the vice-presidential debate between Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Tim Kaine, and how it stacks up with the facts:

PENCE: "The Trump Foundation is a private family foundation. They give virtually every cent in the Trump Foundation to charitable causes. Less than 10 cents on the dollar in the Clinton Foundation has gone to charitable causes."

THE FACTS: Rather than send funds to other charities, the Clinton Foundation tends to spend its money on its own programs. Pence's claim ignores these internal initiatives, overlooking the Clinton Foundation's work on African farming, climate change and AIDS treatment.

As for Trump's foundation, news reports have raised multiple questions about its namesake's generosity.

Funds have been used to buy paintings of Trump and a signed football helmet that belonged to Tim Tebow. Money from the foundation has also reportedly helped settled legal cases against Trump's for-profit businesses. Trump even paid the IRS a $2,500 penalty this year after it was uncovered that the foundation broke tax laws by giving a political contribution to Florida's attorney general.

___

Contributed by Associated Press economics writer Josh Boak.