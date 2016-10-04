AP FACT CHECK: Pence on national debt
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A claim from the
PENCE: "The fact that under this past administration, we've almost doubled the national debt is atrocious.... Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine want more of the same."
THE FACTS: As a share of the total U.S. economy, the national debt has gone up 35
Still, the debt has ballooned to $19.6 trillion. This largely reflected efforts by the Obama administration to stop the Great Recession.
Would Clinton similarly increase the debt? Not according to an analysis by the independent Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
The Clinton plan with its tax increases would increase the gross debt — both privately and publicly held— by $450 billion over 10 years. Mind you, that is on top of an $8.8 trillion increase already projected by the government under current law.
As for Trump, the committee says his tax-cut-heavy plan would increase the gross debt by $4.3 trillion —nearly 10 times more than Clinton's plan would do.
___
Contributed by Associated Press economics writer Josh Boak.
EDITOR'S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by political figures
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Stop clowning around: Halifax police say creepy clown sightings not 'wise thing to do'
-
Fort McMurray couple with dogs rejected for government-provided home; kids come first
-
Still 'too early' to say whether Hurricane Matthew could hit Nova Scotia: expert
-
All eight 'Harry Potter' films returning to theatres, including 12 in Canada