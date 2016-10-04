Austrian presidential hopeful meets US Trump backer

VIENNA — A U.S. Republican congressman who supports Donald Trump has endorsed the right-wing candidate leading in popularity polls in the race to become Austria's next president, saying the Austrian's anti-immigration views have been heard internationally.

The Austria Press Agency says U.S. Rep. Steve King spoke Tuesday in Vienna. In comments translated into German, APA cites King as saying after meeting Norbert Hofer that Western civilization has to be defended and that Hofer speaks moderately but very clearly on this issue.

King, an Iowa Republican, is a leading immigration hardliner. He is cited as saying that he came to Vienna after hearing Hofer's message.