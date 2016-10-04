Crews work to recover data recorder from train after crash

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Crews are continuing to work to recover a data recorder from a commuter train that crashed in New Jersey, killing a woman and injuring more than 100 others.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators have not yet been able to extract the recorder from the front car of a New Jersey Transit train that crashed into Hoboken Terminal on Thursday.

An NTSB spokesman says crews are working in 12-hour shifts to clear debris surrounding the train to ensure that it's structurally safe for investigators.

Officials have said a data recorder in the rear of the train wasn't functioning on the day of the crash. That recorder was supposed to store speed and braking information.