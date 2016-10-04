Czechs remember late president Vaclav Havel

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — A small square by the National Theater in Prague has been named after Vaclav Havel at a ceremony to mark what would have been the late president's 80th birthday.

Havel was a dissident playwright who led the 1989 Velvet Revolution that toppled four decades of communist rule in what was then Czechoslovakia before becoming the Czech Republic's first president. He died on Dec. 18, 2011, at age 75.

Havel's widow, Dagmar, and Culture Minister Daniel Herman unveiled a heart-shaped memorial to Havel by artist Kurt Gebauer at the National Theater plaza.

Havel used to draw a small heart next to his signature.