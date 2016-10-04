Feds: Fatigue, meth were likely cause of crash that killed 6

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A motor vehicle crash that killed six people on a Tennessee highway last year likely happened because a truck driver who failed to slow down in a construction zone was probably fatigued and had taken methamphetamine, federal investigators said Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday approved the probable cause findings of the June 2015 crash.

The panel cited a failure in the employee screening process to determine that driver Benjamin Brewer of London, Kentucky, had been fired from a previous trucking job two years earlier because of illegal drug use. A hair test administered under an unrelated court order less than three months before the crash had also turned out positive for meth.