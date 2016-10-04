France's government intervenes to save train-making site

PARIS — France's government is expected to present its plan to save a historic train-making site of manufacturer Alstom, in a bid to save jobs ahead of presidential elections.

Partially state-owned Alstom recently won a contract to build high-speed trains in the U.S. and builds trams and subway trains around the world. However, it has struggled at home.

The junior minister in charge of industry, Christophe Sirugue, is meeting Alstom CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge on Tuesday as well as union activists and local officials in Belfort in eastern France.

Alstom informed employees last month it would close the Belfort plant, which made France's first high-speed TGV train.