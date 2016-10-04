Germany hospital fire started by patient's self-immolation

BERLIN — Prosecutors say a fire at a hospital in western Germany last week in which two people died was caused by a patient pouring disinfectant over herself and setting it alight in an attempt to kill herself.

The fire broke out in the 69-year-old woman's 6th-floor room at the Bergmannsheil hospital in Bochum in the early hours of Friday. She died in the blaze, along with a bedridden 41-year-old man in a neighbouring room.

Prosecutors and police said in a statement Tuesday that they are still investigating what prompted the woman to try to kill herself. The fire quickly spread to the building's roof, and 10 people were injured, seven of them seriously.