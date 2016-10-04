IS in Libya fires rockets on Benghazi, killing 3

BENGHAZI, Libya — Libyan officials say several rockets fired from areas held by the Islamic State group have landed in Benghazi's city centre , killing three civilians and wounding more than a dozen.

Libyan National Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Ahmed Mosmari says the rockets hit near a gas station in a crowded street of the Sidi Hussien area on Tuesday. He says the wounded were brought to Jala Hospital.

The area is located a few kilometres (miles) from the front lines, where the remnants of IS fighters and other Islamic militias control coastal territory.