IS in Libya fires rockets on Benghazi, killing 3
A
A
Share via Email
BENGHAZI, Libya — Libyan officials say several rockets fired from areas held by the Islamic State group have landed in Benghazi's city
Libyan National Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Ahmed Mosmari says the rockets hit near a gas station in a crowded street of the Sidi Hussien area on Tuesday. He says the wounded were brought to Jala Hospital.
The area is located a few
The army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, has issued a statement criminalizing the act and condemning those who target civilians. The army is leading the fight against IS in Libya's east.