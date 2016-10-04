Judge trying to avoid family stress in church shooting trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The federal judge in the trial of Dylann Roof in the Charleston church shootings says he wants to avoid undue stress on the victims' families.

During a hearing in chambers last Friday, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel discussed court plans to recess during the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's holidays. An attorney representing families of the victims said some plan to be out of town during that time.

Gergel assured him the trial would break and said there's plenty of stress and tragedy in the case without lawyers and the court adding to it. A transcript was released Monday.

Jury selection continues in November.