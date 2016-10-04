Justices hear argument over bribery charges in Puerto Rico
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court seems skeptical of a former Puerto Rico senator's bid to avoid a second trial on bribery charges.
The justices heard the first arguments of their new term Tuesday. First up was an appeal from former Sen. Hector Martinez-Maldonado and a prominent businessman.
They were convicted on one charge and acquitted on another related to claims that Martinez-Maldonado traded political
Now the Justice Department wants to try them again. The two men say the Constitution's protection against being tried twice for the same crime should bar the second trial.