Justices hear argument over bribery charges in Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court seems skeptical of a former Puerto Rico senator's bid to avoid a second trial on bribery charges.

The justices heard the first arguments of their new term Tuesday. First up was an appeal from former Sen. Hector Martinez-Maldonado and a prominent businessman.

They were convicted on one charge and acquitted on another related to claims that Martinez-Maldonado traded political favours for a trip to watch a boxing match in Las Vegas. A federal appeals court threw out the conviction because the jury's instructions were flawed.