Kaine's lapel pin honours his soldier son
A
A
WASHINGTON — There's little room for variety in political debate menswear. But Tim Kaine's lapel pin is slightly different than a similar American flag one worn by his opponent, Mike Pence.
Kaine's pin
The Democratic Virginia senator, Hillary Clinton's running mate, also wore the pin during his prime-time speech this summer at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
At the time, the fashion choice drew the attention of the North Carolina Republican Party, whose Twitter account incorrectly identified it as a "Honduras flag pin." The party later deleted the Tweet.
