Kashmir newspaper banned to prevent anti-India violence

SRINAGAR, India — Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have banned the publication of a local newspaper, saying that its contents could incite violence in the disputed region.

The English daily "Kashmir Reader" did not publish for the second straight day on Tuesday following a government order over the weekend for its owner to halt publication.

In July, the government shut down printing presses and temporarily banned newspapers from publishing for three days in a sweeping information blackout after days of anti-India protests.