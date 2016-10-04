Mexico says 4 youths disappeared, cartels may be involved

MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz say four young people have disappeared and drug cartels may be involved.

The prosecutor's office says two young men and a young woman disappeared last Thursday near the port city of Veracruz. Another young man disappeared separately the same day.

The office said Tuesday in a statement that no ransom demands had been made. It said it will present the case to federal prosecutors "because of the existence of indications of the involvement of organized crime."