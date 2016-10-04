Oklahoma officer's attorneys want handgun kept as evidence
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TULSA, Okla. — Attorneys for a white Oklahoma police officer who killed an unarmed black man are asking in court records for investigators to keep as evidence a handgun that an anonymous tipster claims the man fired a day before the fatal shooting.
Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the Sept. 16 shooting of Terence Crutcher. Shelby shot Crutcher after arriving on a street to find Crutcher's SUV stopped in the middle of the road.
Police declined comment Tuesday. They have said Crutcher had no gun on him or in his SUV when he was shot.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Pedestrian challenges Tory to cross Queen and University without breaking the law
-
All eight 'Harry Potter' films returning to theatres, including 12 in Canada
-
'It sends the wrong message to constituents:' Twitter Canada on #blockedbywhitman
-
Fort McMurray couple with dogs rejected for government-provided home; kids come first