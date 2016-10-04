Period of elevated quake risk on San Andreas Fault is over

SAN DIEGO — California emergency officials say a period of elevated risk of a large earthquake on the San Andreas Fault is over.

The update Tuesday by the Governor's Office of Emergency Services came a week after a series of small jolts under the Salton Sea in Southern California near the 800-mile-long fault.

The U.S. Geological Survey had said the swarm temporarily increased the risk of a bigger earthquake, but that risk quickly decreased over time. The largest quake in the swarm was a magnitude 4.3.

Earthquake swarms have occurred under the Salton Sea in the past.