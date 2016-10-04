Spain: Major Popular Party-related corruption trial begins

MADRID — A trial has begun for nearly 40 people who allegedly took part in a kickbacks-for-contracts scheme in conjunction with the acting ruling Popular Party in what is considered one of the biggest corruption scandals in Spain in recent years.

The so-called Gurtel case comes as party leader and acting premier Mariano Rajoy struggles to form a new government and end a nine-month political impasse following two inconclusive elections.

The accused include former party treasurers, mid-ranking officials as well as business representatives.

Longtime party treasurer Luis Barcenas told investigators there was always a scheme of illegal contributions and donations to the party and that top officials were aware of it. Rajoy and the party deny his claims.