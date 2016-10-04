Tensions high between Polish government, abortion ban foes

WARSAW, Poland — Tensions were running high on Tuesday between Poland's right-wing government and opponents who waged large protests across the nation a day earlier against a legislative proposal for a total ban on abortion.

Many thousands of women donned black and attended protest rallies, joined by many men. Some also boycotted work and classes. The largest street rally was in downtown Warsaw, where, according to city hall, 30,000 turned out, and according to police, 17,000.

Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski, from the ruling Law and Justice party, on Tuesday called the protests "marginal" and denounced them as "a mockery of important issues."

He said matters of life and death should not be addressed by people dressing in black and taking to the streets, and he also pointed to what he called vulgar slogans used by some protesters.

Kamila Gasiuk-Pihowicz, of the opposition party Modern, said Waszczykowski showed "huge contempt" for women.

Ewa Kopacz, a former prime minister and leading member of the centrist Civic Platform party, recalled that Waszczykowski had once served as Polish ambassador to Iran and said it seemed he wants to "impose the practices that prevail there."

"I tell you, Mr. Waszczykowski: Poland is not Iran," Kopacz said. "Millions of Poles deserve an apology."

On Wednesday the European Union's Parliament is due to debate the situation of women in Poland given the proposal to restrict abortion rights.

Abortion is now banned except in cases where the woman's life is in danger, the fetus is irreparably damaged or the pregnancy results from rape or incest.

The new proposal, now being examined by a parliamentary commission, would make all abortions illegal, even in cases of rape or when the woman's life is at risk, with prison terms of up to five years for women seeking abortions and doctors who perform them.