The Latest: Biden rips Trump over remarks about veterans

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton (all times EDT):

8:30 a.m.

Vice-President Joe Biden is criticizing Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for remarks suggesting that soldiers who suffer from mental health issues might not be as strong as those who don't.

Biden says, "How can he be so out of touch." In a CNN interview Tuesday, the vice-president also said Trump is "not a bad man." But he added: "His ignorance is profound, so profound."

Trump made the reference Monday as he discussed his commitment to improving mental health services for veterans.

He said, "When people come back from war and combat, and they see things that maybe a lot of the folks in this room have seen many times over, and you're strong and you can handle it. But a lot of people can't handle it."

___

8:10 a.m.

Donald Trump's campaign manager says Trump's running mate will put in a "fiery performance" in the vice-presidential debate.

Speaking Tuesday on CBS "This Morning," Kellyanne Conway says even though Mike Pence is "known as low key," he will fight to defend the Republican candidate and will go after his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Pence faces off against Clinton's running mate, Tim Kaine, on Tuesday night in the only vice-presidential debate.

Even though Pence and Kaine have campaigned for more than two months, many people say they still don't have a feel for either man. In a recent Associated Press-GfK poll, more than half of registered voters said they didn't know enough about Kaine to venture an opinion about him, and about 44 per cent said the same for Pence.

___

5:00 a.m.

Hillary Clinton is campaigning in the Philadelphia suburbs on Tuesday with daughter Chelsea Clinton and actress Elizabeth Banks at an event aimed at making the case to female voters.

Clinton is expected to talk about her agenda to help children and families and take questions from voters in Haverford, Pennsylvania. Her campaign is making a major push in the suburbs around Philadelphia and appealing to college-educated voters who have backed Republicans in past presidential elections.