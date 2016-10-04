The Latest: Jury selection starts in Derrick Rose rape suit

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on jury selection in a rape lawsuit against NBA star Derrick Rose (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Potential jurors in a $21 million rape lawsuit against NBA star Derrick Rose are filling out questionnaires asking them what they have heard about the case and whether they can set aside their own sexual morals and biases.

Rose wasn't in the Los Angeles courtroom Tuesday, the same day the New York Knicks' preseason begins in Houston. But his two friends and the woman the trio are accused of gang-raping appeared for the start of jury selection.

Rose and the unidentified woman had dated on and off in the two years prior to the August 2013 incident at her apartment. Rose and his friends denied the allegations and said the sex was consensual.

The woman has wanted to remain anonymous because she says she was harassed online after her name was leaked.

___

9:25 a.m.

NBA star Derrick Rose is due in a Los Angeles courtroom to fight a $21 million lawsuit by a former girlfriend who accuses him and two friends of gang raping her three years ago when she was incapacitated.

The start of jury selection in the trial Tuesday in U.S. District Court conflicts with the Knicks preseason opener in Houston and it's not clear which Rose will attend.

Lawyers for the player have said he probably won't appear in court for jury selection, though he's expected later.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, says Rose and two friends had sex with her without her consent in 2013 after she passed out following a night of drinking.

Rose and his friends deny the allegations and say the woman invited them into her apartment and willingly had sex.