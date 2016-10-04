The Latest: Nobel physics winner 'surprised,' 'gratified'

STOCKHOLM — The Latest on the Nobel physics prize (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

One of the scientists who won this year's Nobel physics prize says that he was "very surprised and very gratified" to win the award.

Duncan Haldane won the prize along with David Thouless and Michael Kosterlitz for revealing the secrets of exotic matter such as superconductors, materials that conduct electricity with no loss to resistance.

Haldane was speaking by a phone link to a news conference in Stockholm shortly after the winners were announced.

Haldane is a 65-year-old physics professor at Princeton University in New Jersey.

11:50 a.m.

David Thouless, Duncan Haldane and Michael Kosterlitz have been awarded this year's Nobel Prize in physics.