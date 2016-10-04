The Latest: Police release more video of fatal shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Latest on the police shooting of a black man in Charlotte (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

A bodycam video capturing the moments before and after the fatal shooting of a black man by a North Carolina police officer shows fellow officers treating the man's gunshot wounds and encouraging him to "stay with us," while another officer tells his colleague to "stay right here with the gun."

The graphic, 16-minute video released by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Tuesday is the latest to show the aftermath of the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Sept. 20. The video shows Scott standing outside his sport utility vehicle before he was shot. Afterward, it shows officers treating his wounds, pointing them out and checking Scott's pulse.

Scott can be heard moaning as officers repeatedly asked him his name.

Police have maintained that Scott had a gun, while family members have said he wasn't armed when he was shot at his townhouse complex. The new video doesn't offer a clear view of whether Scott had a gun.

___

4 p.m.

Friends say the man fatally shot by police in Charlotte, North Carolina last month was on medication for a traumatic brain injury that made him sluggish and forget what he was saying mid-conversation.

Neurologists say they aren't surprised that someone with an injury like Keith Lamont Scott's would be slow to react and have difficulty following instructions, particularly in a high-stress situation like a police encounter.

Police say they shot Scott Sept. 20 after he refused to drop a gun. In cellphone video, Scott's wife is heard shouting to police that her husband "doesn't have a gun, he has a TBI."