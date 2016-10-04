The Latest: UN official decries 'calamity' in Syria's Aleppo

BEIRUT — The Latest on developments in Syria after the collapse of a U.S. and Russia-brokered cease-fire two weeks ago, mainly in the rebel-held east (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

The U.N. human rights chief is decrying an unfolding "calamity" in the embattled Syrian city of Aleppo where government forces continue to strike besieged, rebel-held parts in the east.

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein in an appeal on Tuesday called for initiatives such as preventing U.N. Security Council's permanent members from vetoing council resolutions to help prevent severe crimes.

He says the Security Council should adopt rules to limit veto use in cases of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide. Russia, an ally of Syria's government, holds veto power along with the United States, France, Britain and China.

Zeid says that attacks over the last 10 days in rebel parts of Aleppo, including airstrikes by Syrian and Russian forces, have been "the most intense" there since Syria's civil war began in 2011.

___

11 a.m.

Syrian rebels say pro-government forces are pressing their assault on the eastern, rebel-held neighbourhoods of Aleppo, this time attacking the city from the south in a bid to penetrate opposition-controlled areas.

The Islamic Front rebel coalition said on Twitter on Tuesday that its factions repelled an advance on the Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood .

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the government offensive is accompanied by airstrikes on the contested neighbourhoods .

The monitoring group says more than 400 civilians have been killed in and around Aleppo since the collapse of a U.S. and Russian-brokered cease-fire two weeks ago, mainly in the rebel-held east of the embattled city.