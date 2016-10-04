The Latest: Updates from the vice-presidential debate

FARMVILLE, Va. — The Latest on the vice-presidential debate Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Tim Kaine (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is embracing the Reverend Jesse Jackson as the two pose for pictures and talk before the debate on the Longwood University campus in Farmville, Virginia.

The two are among dozens of political dignitaries, university officials and students taking their seats before the vice-presidential debate begins. Among them are senior Virginia senator Mark Warner.

News photographers and TV cameramen are wading through the crowd, waiting for the signal for the audience to take their seats before the program begins shortly.

___

8 p.m.

Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Tim Kaine have arrived at the site of the first and only vice-presidential debate.

The candidates will face off just past 9 p.m. at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia.

Advisers for the candidates suggest there could be fireworks during the 90-minute affair, although vice-presidential debates rarely change the direction of a presidential race.

Elaine Quijano of CBS News serves as the moderator.

Neither candidate is as well-known as his running mate. Pence is a first-term governor and previously served as a congressman. Kaine is former Virginia governor and now serves the state in the Senate.