Timeline of major storms to hit Haiti in recent history

A look at major storms that have hit Haiti in recent decades:

— October 1935: Unnamed storm kills more than 2,000 people before strengthening into hurricane.

— October 1954: Hurricane Hazel kills hundreds and razes coffee and cacao plantations.

— October 1963: Hurricane Flora hits southwestern region as Category 4 storm, killing about 6,000.

— August 1964: Hurricane Cleo hits southwest as Category 4 storm, killing nearly 200.

— September 1966: Hurricane Inez hits southern region as Category 3 storm, killing nearly 500.

— August 1980: Hurricane Allen barrels into southern coast, causing about 200.

— September 1988: Hurricane Gilbert wrecks southern coast, killing dozens and causing $90 million in damage.

— November 1994: Tropical Storm Gordon hits southern region, killing more than 1,100 people causing about $50 million in damage.

— 1998: Hurricane Georges kills more than 800, displaces nearly 170,000, destroys 80 per cent of Haiti's crops and causes more than $300 million in damage.

— September 2004: Tropical Storm Jeanne causes heavy flooding and landslides that kill about 2,000 and leave 200,000 homeless in Gonaives, Haiti's third-largest city.

— October 2007: Tropical Storm Noel unleashes mudslides and floods, killing about 60.

— August/September 2008: Tropical Storm Fay and hurricanes Gustav, Hanna and Ike strike Haiti in space of one month, killing some 800 and causing $1 billion in damage.

