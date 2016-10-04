UN wildlife meeting ends with conservation agreements

JOHANNESBURG — A U.N. wildlife conference in South Africa has ended following agreements to implement stronger protections for a number of threatened species, including the pangolin, the African grey parrot, some sharks and certain types of timber.

Delegates on Tuesday closed the Johannesburg meeting of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, or CITES.

In their 11-day meeting, delegates called for curbs on domestic ivory markets, though that resolution was not legally binding. They also discussed the impact of corruption on wildlife conservation and the need to get rural communities involved in protecting species.

Some conservation success stories were reported, including the wood bison, the Cape mountain zebra and several species of crocodiles.