US calls for probe into attack on aid workers in South Sudan

WASHINGTON — The White House is calling for an internationally supported investigation into who was behind an attack against humanitarian workers in South Sudan in July.

White House national security adviser Susan Rice met Tuesday with Sudan's vice-president , Taban Deng. The White House says Rice expressed "grave concern" about conditions and fighting in South Sudan.

Rice says South Sudan's government has continually obstructed the U.N. mission there. She says she's deeply concerned about allegations that government forces took part in the attacks and is calling for a regional protection force.

Rice says those responsible must be held accountable.