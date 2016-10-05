$1.5M bail for man charged in crossfire killing of girl, 8
A
A
Share via Email
CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey man charged with fatally shooting an 8-year-old girl who was caught in the crossfire has been ordered jailed on $1.5 million bail.
Eighteen-year-old Tyhan Brown of Camden was arraigned on murder and related charges on Tuesday in the slaying of Gabrielle "Gabby" Hill Carter.
Prosecutors say the girl had fled to a
Prosecutors say the shooting followed an ongoing dispute between Brown and the intended target.
Authorities have said they're seeking additional suspects.
A trial date hasn't been set.
It wasn't immediately known if Brown has an attorney.