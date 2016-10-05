16 now confirmed dead in China landslides following typhoon

BEIJING — The death toll from two landslides last week in southeastern China following a major typhoon has risen to 16, with searchers finding the bodies of more people reported missing.

Rescuers are still at work in Sucun village, in China's Zhejiang province, where 10 people were confirmed dead Tuesday night. Another 17 are still considered missing, even though it's been more than a week since strong rapids carrying rocks and debris swept through the village and destroyed 20 homes.

Elsewhere in Zhejiang province, authorities in Wencheng county have confirmed the death of a sixth person.