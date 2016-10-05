2 young children injured in drive-by shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Two young children have been injured in a drive-by shooting in Cleveland.

Police say shots were fired into a home from a dark-colored vehicle Tuesday night, wounding a 3-year-old and 9-year-old who were inside the home at the time.

Police say the 3-year-old was shot in the face and the 9-year-old was shot in the back. They were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

No arrests have been made.