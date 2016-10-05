Activists blast 'O'Reilly Factor' Chinatown piece as racist

LOS ANGELES — Watchdog and activist groups are condemning a segment on "The O'Reilly Factor" as racist and demeaning to Asian Americans.

The piece by political humorist Jesse Watters aired Monday on Bill O'Reilly's Fox News Channel show. In it, Watters visited New York City's Chinatown neighbourhood to interview people on the street about the presidential election. He also asked for demonstrations of karate and how people in China dance.

Groups including the Asian American Journalists Association called the segment offensive and full of stereotypes.