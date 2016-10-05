Activists blast 'O'Reilly Factor' Chinatown piece as racist
LOS ANGELES — Watchdog and activist groups are condemning a segment on "The O'Reilly Factor" as racist and demeaning to Asian Americans.
The piece by political humorist Jesse Watters aired Monday on Bill O'Reilly's Fox News Channel show. In it, Watters visited New York City's Chinatown
Groups including the Asian American Journalists Association called the segment offensive and full of stereotypes.
On Twitter, Watters said Wednesday that the interviews he does are meant to be taken as tongue-in-cheek, adding that he regretted if anyone "found
