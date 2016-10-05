Albania opposition wants vetting law be suspended

TIRANA, Albania — Albania's main opposition Democratic Party has asked for a constitutional Court opinion on a law, drafted together with EU and U.S. experts, requiring checks on the personal and professional backgrounds of judges and prosecutors.

The opposition, which boycotted voting of the vetting law in August, on Wednesday asked for its suspension, saying the government wants to use the process to influence judicial appointments.

On Thursday Parliament is expected to vote on six other laws aimed at judicial reform, approved unanimously in July and considered as the main tool to persuade the European Union to launch membership negotiations.

The justice system will be restructured to ensure that judges and prosecutors are independent from politics, and to root out bribery.