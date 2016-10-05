Albania opposition wants vetting law be suspended
TIRANA, Albania — Albania's main opposition Democratic Party has asked for a
The opposition, which boycotted voting of the vetting law in August, on Wednesday asked for its suspension, saying the government wants to use the process to influence judicial appointments.
On Thursday Parliament is expected to vote on six other laws aimed at judicial reform, approved unanimously in July and considered as the main tool to persuade the European Union to launch membership negotiations.
The justice system will be restructured to ensure that judges and prosecutors are independent from politics, and to root out bribery.
Albania was granted EU candidate status in 2014.