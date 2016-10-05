Argentina group IDs 121st person taken as baby

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — An Argentine human rights group says DNA tests have determined the identity of another person taken from parents by the country's former dictatorship, bringing the number of such cases to 121.

The identity of the man has not been released yet. But the human rights group Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo said Wednesday that he's the biological son of leftist activists Ana Maria Lanzillotto and Domingo Menna. They were kidnapped by dictatorship agents in 1976.

Lanzilloto was eight months pregnant at the time and gave birth in captivity. The couple remains disappeared.

Former military and police figures have been convicted of organizing the theft of babies from political prisoners who were detained and often executed.