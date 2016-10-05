Boston hospital performs double arm transplant on Marine

BOSTON — A Boston hospital has successfully performed a double arm transplant on a former Marine who lost his limbs in an explosion in Afghanistan.

Sgt. John Peck is scheduled to speak at a news conference Wednesday at Brigham and Women's Hospital along with key members of the medical team that performed the surgery.

Peck lost his legs and left arm when he stepped on a homemade bomb in May 2010. He later lost the other arm because of an infection. He was in a coma for three months, and it took him two years to recover.

Peck is originally from Illinois and now lives in Virginia.