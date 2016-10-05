Cambodian opposition leader temporarily leaves refuge

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia's acting opposition leader has left the party headquarters where he has taken refuge for more than four months to avoid arrest, choosing to register to vote in next year's local elections.

Kem Sokha was recently sentenced to six months in prison for refusing to honour a court summons to testify in connection with a sex scandal in which he is involved. He contends the legal actions are part of a government plot to cripple his Cambodia National Rescue Party.