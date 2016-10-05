Feds: 80 charged in prison racketeering, drug conspiracies

BALTIMORE — Federal authorities say correctional officers at Maryland's largest prison for years helped scores of inmates smuggle narcotics, tobacco, pornography and cellphones into the facility in exchange for money and sex.

The indictments allege a racketeering scheme at the East and West compounds of the Eastern Correctional Facility that involved smuggling heroin, cocaine, MDMA, ecstasy and Suboxone, among other narcotics, into the jail in exchange for cash, money orders and in some cases, sexual favours . The indictments say guards were able to bypass security screenings and deliver the contraband to inmates in their cells or at pre-arranged "stash" locations.