Futuristic plan for NY includes LED bridge lighting in colour

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has unveiled a futuristic plan for New York City that includes colour LED illumination of bridges, completely automated toll booths and driver facial recognition cameras for tighter security.

The governor presented what he calls his "New York Crossings Project" on Wednesday at the New-York Historical Society in Manhattan.

Also, hundreds of additional members of the National Guard are to be stationed at entrances and exits of bridges and tunnels leading to the city. Cuomo said recent terrorist explosions in New York and New Jersey have renewed the need to bolster such emergency measures.

Special heavy-duty trucks will be at the ready to barricade access to the crossings in emergencies.