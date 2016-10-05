Indonesia arrests man for broadcasting porn on billboard
A
A
Share via Email
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian police say a man they arrested for broadcasting pornography on an electronic billboard in the country's capital gained access to the system after it displayed its log-on credentials.
Jakarta Police Chief Muhammad Iriawan said Wednesday that the suspect, 24-year-old Samudera Al Hakam Ralial, admits he hacked the IT system of the billboard operator but claims that the broadcast of the porn movie was accidental.
Twitter in social media-mad Indonesia was set alight by the incident, which occurred not long after Friday prayers last week in the Muslim-majority country.
Many users posted clips of the billboard as it displayed a Japanese porn movie to passing traffic.
According to Iriawan, Samudera said he didn't realize a pornographic