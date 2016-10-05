Iraq, Turkey summon each other's ambassadors in protest

BAGHDAD — Turkey and Iraq have summoned each other's ambassadors to protest statements by one country's prime minister and the other's parliament.

The developments on Wednesday reflect growing tensions between the two neighbours , both fighting the Islamic State group.

Iraq's Foreign Ministry summoned Turkeys' ambassador to Baghdad to condemn allegedly "provocative" comments by Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim about the planned operation to dislodge IS militants from the city of Mosul.

Yildrim said the operation could spark sectarian tensions if the Sunni Arab-majority region around Mosul were to be placed under Shiite militia control after the offensive.