Iraq, Turkey summon each other's ambassadors in protest
BAGHDAD — Turkey and Iraq have summoned each other's ambassadors to protest statements by one country's prime minister and the other's parliament.
The developments on Wednesday reflect growing tensions between the two
Iraq's Foreign Ministry summoned Turkeys' ambassador to Baghdad to condemn allegedly "provocative" comments by Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim about the planned operation to dislodge IS militants from the city of Mosul.
Yildrim said the operation could spark sectarian tensions if the Sunni Arab-majority region around Mosul were to be placed under Shiite militia control after the offensive.
In Ankara, meanwhile, Turkey summoned the Iraqi envoy to protest an Iraqi parliament resolution denouncing Turkish troop presence in the region of Bashiqa, northeast of Mosul, where Turkish forces are training anti-IS fighters.