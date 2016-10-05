Ivory Coast mulls draft constitution on who can be president

ABIDJAN, Cote d'Ivoire — Ivory Coast lawmakers are set to review a draft constitution that would alter a divisive clause determining who is eligible to be president.

President Alassane Ouattara was expected to present the draft to the National Assembly on Wednesday. A referendum is planned for late October.

Before he won election in 2010, Ouattara was barred from running for the office because of claims he was a foreigner. He has always said he was eligible, and he vowed to change the constitution during his campaign for re-election last year.

His 2010 election win sparked months of violence that claimed more than 3,000 lives.