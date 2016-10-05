Jury deliberating manslaughter case against police officer

NORFOLK, Va. — The fate of a white police officer who shot and killed a mentally ill black man with a knife is now in the hands of a jury.

Norfolk, Virginia, prosecutor's office spokeswoman Amanda Howie says deliberations began Wednesday in the case against officer Michael Edington. He faces one count of voluntary manslaughter in the 2014 shooting death of David Latham. He faces one to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors argued that Latham held the knife at his side without advancing toward Edington. The officer shot him several times.

According to news outlets, Edington testified that Latham threatened violence, moved the knife and made a small step as if to attack.

Latham suffered from schizophrenia. His family called 911 after he grabbed a knife during an argument.