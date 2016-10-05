Man who killed New Hampshire officer in 1976 gets parole
A
A
Share via Email
CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man convicted of gunning down a Manchester police officer 40 years ago at age 15 has been granted parole.
Cleo Roy has been serving a 50-year sentence for shooting Officer Ralph Miller as the officer approached his house to investigate a noise complaint, which stemmed from a teenage drinking party Roy was holding in his parents' absence.
Miller was 25 and a Navy veteran with one year on the force when he was shot and killed. He had a 3-year-old daughter, and his wife was pregnant with their second child. They had moved into a new home days before the shooting.
The state granted parole to the 55-year-old Roy on Tuesday. He will undergo a transition period to develop the skills and support necessary to re-enter society.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Blue Jays win American League wild-card game with walk-off home run
-
Halifax regional council approves street width change for Queen's Marque development
-
Tropical cyclone statement issued for Nova Scotia about Hurricane Matthew
-
Stop clowning around: Halifax police say creepy clown sightings not 'wise thing to do'