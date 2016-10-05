Mental competency exam ordered in 4 Michigan slayings

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. — An ex-convict accused of killing his two children and two older stepchildren last month at his suburban Detroit home will undergo a mental competency evaluation.

The exam will put Gregory V. Green's case on hold, likely for weeks. He appeared in a Dearborn Heights court Wednesday, two weeks after two kids died from carbon monoxide poisoning and two teens were fatally shot.

Police say Green killed the stepchildren in front of their mother, who is also his wife, and then called 911. He's charged with first-degree murder, assault and torture. Green's wife, Faith Green, survived despite being attacked with a box cutter and shot.