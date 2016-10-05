News / World

Mental competency exam ordered in 4 Michigan slayings

Shooting victim Faith Green, in wheelchair, holds hands with an unidentified woman as she sits in the gallery during a probable cause hearing for her husband, Gregory Green, before Judge Mark Plawecki Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, at 20th District Court in Dearborn Heights, Mich. Green, an ex-convict, is accused of killing his two children and two older stepchildren at his suburban Detroit home. ,Faith Green, survived, despite being attacked with a box cutter and shot. (Jose Juarez/Detroit News via AP)

Shooting victim Faith Green, in wheelchair, holds hands with an unidentified woman as she sits in the gallery during a probable cause hearing for her husband, Gregory Green, before Judge Mark Plawecki Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, at 20th District Court in Dearborn Heights, Mich. Green, an ex-convict, is accused of killing his two children and two older stepchildren at his suburban Detroit home. ,Faith Green, survived, despite being attacked with a box cutter and shot. (Jose Juarez/Detroit News via AP)

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. — An ex-convict accused of killing his two children and two older stepchildren last month at his suburban Detroit home will undergo a mental competency evaluation.

The exam will put Gregory V. Green's case on hold, likely for weeks. He appeared in a Dearborn Heights court Wednesday, two weeks after two kids died from carbon monoxide poisoning and two teens were fatally shot.

Police say Green killed the stepchildren in front of their mother, who is also his wife, and then called 911. He's charged with first-degree murder, assault and torture. Green's wife, Faith Green, survived despite being attacked with a box cutter and shot.

Gregory Green was released from prison in 2008 after serving 16 years for killing his pregnant first wife. He had pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular