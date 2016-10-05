Mexico says kidnap gang lured victims over web, killed them

MEXICO CITY — Federal police in Mexico say they have arrested two alleged members of a kidnapping gang that used women to lure victims over the internet, then held them for ransom before killing them.

The head of investigations for federal police describes the gang as "highly violent," saying victims were slain even though ransoms were paid "in the majority of cases."

Investigation chief Omar Garcia said Wednesday that the gang operated in Coatzacoalcos, a city in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.