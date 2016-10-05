Nigeria leader selling 2 presidential jets as economy sinks

LAGOS, Nigeria — A spokesman says Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is selling two jets in line with a campaign promise to reduce unnecessary luxuries, including the 11-aircraft presidential fleet.

A statement Wednesday from spokesman Garba Shehu says Buhari is expected to hand over other aircraft in the fleet to the Nigerian Air Force for its operations. He did not say how many.

Newspapers are advertising the sale of the two aircraft, a Dassault Falcon 7x executive jet and a Beechcraft Hawker 4000 business jet.

Nigeria is suffering a recession and double-digit inflation caused by slumping oil prices.