Police: Doughnut heist leads to capture of wanted man

HOBBS, N.M. — Authorities say a fugitive's sweet tooth helped police capture a wanted New Mexico man after he tried to take a doughnut without paying for it.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports (https://goo.gl/epcavx) that Gregory Mendoza was arrested Monday outside a bakery after police received a report he stole a doughnut.

Police then discovered the 35-year-old Mendoza was wanted on a number of charges, including cruelty to animals and traffic violations.

New Mexico court records show Mendoza has 10 pending charges out of Carlsbad Magistrate Court from July.

Mendoza also has charges pending in Las Vegas Magistrate Court, including aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer.

It was not known if Mendoza had an attorney.

___