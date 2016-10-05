Putin appoints new Kremlin domestic policy strategist

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin has promoted the head of Russia's state-controlled nuclear corporation to be his new domestic policy strategist.

Putin's decree names Rosatom chief Sergei Kiriyenko, 54, the Kremlin's first deputy chief of staff in charge of domestic politics, responsible for formulating a broad range of policies. Kiriyenko replaces Vyacheslav Volodin, who has been named the speaker of the newly elected lower house.

Volodin has been widely seen as one of Russia's most influential officials, a man who directed the parliament's work and engineered elections.