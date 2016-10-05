Rocket from Gaza lands in southern Israeli city, no injuries
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip has landed in a street in the southern town of Sderot.
No one was wounded in Wednesday's attack but it marked a rare incident of rocket fire penetrating Israeli's aerial
Sirens wailed in Sderot warning of the incoming rocket, which landed near a school.
Israel's military typically responds to any rocket fire, holding Gaza's Hamas rulers responsible for all attacks emanating from the territory.
Since the 2014 war, a cease-fire has largely held. But militants in Gaza occasionally launch rockets toward Israel.