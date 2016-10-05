Rocket from Gaza lands in southern Israeli city, no injuries

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip has landed in a street in the southern town of Sderot.

No one was wounded in Wednesday's attack but it marked a rare incident of rocket fire penetrating Israeli's aerial defence system. Only a handful of projectiles have struck the previously battered town since the conclusion of a 50-day war between Israel and Gaza militants in the summer of 2014.

Sirens wailed in Sderot warning of the incoming rocket, which landed near a school.

Israel's military typically responds to any rocket fire, holding Gaza's Hamas rulers responsible for all attacks emanating from the territory.